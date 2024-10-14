A miniature poodle (Picture: Pixabay)

The body of a dead miniature poodle was found dumped in a pile of fly-tipping in Silsoe.

The dead dog was found earlier this month on October 3 in Gravenhurst Road as part of a general crackdown on poachers by Beds Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT).

The police handed the case over to Central Bedfordshire Council, which confirmed something like this is “extremely rare”.

It’s not known how old the miniature poodle was or how long it had been there.

Fly-tipping is a serious criminal offence and if caught, you can be fined anything between £400 and £50,000. You could even face 12 months in prison – or five years if the case goes to Crown court.