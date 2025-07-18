Defying gravity with skydive in aid of Dunstable boxing gym

Two women are flying high after completing a skydive which has raised £1,600 for charity.

The skydive took place at Hinton in Northamptonshire leaving Michelle Orchard and Chloe Beer exhilarated by the experience.

The money raised was in aid of Ringcraft Boxing Gym, a community boxing studio, in Dunstable.

Chloe, who is 18, said: “It was absolutely fantastic, the most amazing feeling. I was expecting to feel a bit nervous but once I knew I was doing it I was OK. It takes 15 minutes to get up to height then you're making the jump. But it happens so quickly. There were eight of us jumping in tandem, so 16 people in total, in a small plane – and then you’re all jumping out one after the after. There’s no time to think about it.”

Michelle and Chloe all ready for their skydive

Michelle, 36, admitted to feeling very nervous – and said her two children, aged 13 and ten, were also a bit anxious, which didn’t help calm the nerves.

She said: “It was a bit nerve wracking to start with but really exciting at the same time. There was a real buzz about the place which helped me get over the nerves. There were a lot of people there and we were the 13th jump of the day but the staff were amazing and they help carry you through it.

“The atmosphere was incredible particularly after the skydive as there’s a bar and a bit of a social.”

Both Michelle and Chloe were inspired to do the skydive to give back to the gym which is close to both their hearts. Michelle’s son, who has additional needs, has been encouraged to come out of his shell during his time with Liam and Tanya Conroy, owners of the gym.

Defying gravity - Michelle during her skydive in aid of Ringcraft Boxing Gym in Dunstable

She said: “They supported him with his confidence, and really got him quite active, because he was hiding in his bedroom a lot.”

For Chloe, the gym hasn’t just given her confidence but also a job she loves.

Chloe, who is studying catering, explained: “I started here because my mates said I should. Over time, I have built up that trust in Liam, and he's got me working in reception.”

“I'm definitely a lot more confident than I used to be, 100 per cent.”

The money will go towards taking people out for sparring and boxing matches and buying new equipment for the gym.

Liam and Tanya, said: “We’re so grateful to Chloe and Michelle for doing a skydive to support the gym – the money raised will help us continue making a difference for the young people in our community.”