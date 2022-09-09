Delicious botanical spirits from distillery at Luton Hoo
Luton Hoo Estate has many claims to fame – but now it has a new one to raise a cheer.
It’s home to the award-winning Black Bridge Distillery, a small family-owned business specialising in bespoke batch spirits with unique flavour profiles.
It was the perfect partner for entrepreneur Steve Scutt when he wanted to experiment infusing his Green Genie Spirit range with green tea.
Steve – a seasoned traveller to the Far East – has embraced Chinese culture and explored the history and benefits of this particular medicinal antioxidant.
He also enjoyed exotic ingredients from the Silk Road and began creating blends around his kitchen table.
He says: “I decided it was time to turn this magical idea into a delicious reality.
"The Black Ridge team created a wonderful blend of botanicals sourced from the Silk Road routes and began infusing with green tea.
"Several combinations later they found the magic formula that resulted in the citrus-forward Green Genie Gin.”
This is a smooth gin, delicately infused with green tea, distilled slowly from 100 per cent molasses spirit combined with12 natural botanicals sourced from around the world, including Sicilian lemon and Seville orange.”
Green Genie Vodka is a smooth, clean and uncomplicated vodka – again delicately infused with green tea. Triple distilled, the green tea twist and vanilla notes give it a subtle dryness.
And the team behind Green Genie team has come up with some amusing concoctions – the Green Genie Spritz and the more dramatic Grounds for Divorce cocktail.
> More information at www.greengeniespirits.com