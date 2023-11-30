Dementia friendly carol service will bring Christmas cheer to local families

A local home care company, Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire works together with a community voluntary organisation, Young@Heart Café, and are busy planning a dementia friendly carol service this Christmas.

The Young@Heart Café, a dementia-friendly café has been a pillar of support, offering guidance and social engagement through music and song, for so many of those living with dementia and their carers since 2016. Organised by local volunteers and guided by the expertise provided from Home Instead, Young@Heart continues to make a positive impact on the Luton and Dunstable community.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people living with dementia, but by being together with others, and singing carols can bring comfort as well as reigniting memories, including those of Christmases gone by. The familiarity of Christmas music enhances a sense of togetherness with their loved ones, and increases feelings of self-esteem, confidence, and inclusion.

Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire and founder of Young@Heart Café is passionate about making a difference to the lives of those affected by dementia. She said: “We support many people living with dementia, making it possible for them to stay at home, however, equally important, is that they remain a part of local communities, and live the best life they can - we believe our carol service is an example of doing just that.”

Everyone is invited to attend the dementia friendly carol service, bringing festive cheer to local families.

Their upcoming carol service will take place on Saturday 9th December from 2.00pm – 4.00pm at Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, Luton, LU3 3TA.

The event promises a festive afternoon with a range of different music and song, performed by Dunstable Rock Choir, StJoseph’s Primary School Choir as well as St Thomas Indian Orthodox Church Youth Choir, guaranteeing an afternoon of festive tunes to lift spirits and a great sing-along occasion!

Maria continues: “At Young@Heart, we recognise the benefits of music for those living with dementia, it helps many to express themselves when sometimes conversation fails. Our weekly singing sessions provide a soothing pastime, generating lots of smiles and laughter – all medicine for the soul and demonstrates the positive difference for our guests who live through their dementia journey - as well as their family carers, when they share that experience at the weekly café.

"It is so important that those living with dementia still feel just as much a part of the community as they did pre -diagnosis, so we are reaching out to welcome all from the local community to our event, and the choir groups are excited to fill you with festive cheer and a few mince pies too!”

The event is free to attend, but to help us plan for refreshments, please contact Home Instead on 01582 742275 to confirm your attendance.