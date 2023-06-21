Friends of a Luton man who collapsed and died whilst playing football in Dunstable have made a plea for donations to help pay for his burial.

Prince Busuyi Kayode, 32, had been playing his weekly football match at Peter Newton Pavilion in Dunstable on June 5. But during the game, he fell to the ground and began having difficulty breathing. Emergency services were called but despite team-mates and paramedics’ best efforts, Prince died four minutes later.

He leaves behind his wife and young son, who are struggling with his death.

Pictured: Prince Busuyi Kayode

His friend, Solomon Adikiapiri, had known him since moving to the area and was devastated to hear the news. Solomon explained: “I've got to know this guy personally because I play football. I've not been able to play since then.”

His friend created a fundraising page to try to offer some support to his grieving family both in Luton and Nigeria.

Solomon said: “I like to raise £35,000 as it could help get in place for him to rest and we'll give money to his wife. She hasn't been able to work, she’s traumatised.”

The barber had recently got his visa and was hoping to change careers before he unexpectedly died.

Solomon explained: “Things were really just picking up for him in his life. He was thinking about going to get a job as a care support worker.”

He added: “He was a young, active guy, never been to hospital before and never been sick to the extent that he's been admitted in hospital.”