'Desperately needed' special school approved for Luton despite traffic fears from nearby primary

A “desperately needed” special school in Luton will be provided at the Leagrave Centre, which will cease to be a conference and training venue.

Applicant Luton Borough Council submitted plans to convert and change the use of the Strangers Way site to a special educational needs (SEN) school.

Planning officer Abi Chapman told LBC’s development management committee: “There are few external changes as this premises was purposely built as a school.

The Leagrave Centre

“Five classrooms are proposed for 40 students, with 20 staff,” she explained. “A one-way system will operate, with parking for 58 vehicles and six minibus spaces. This is an extension to the Lady Zia Wernher School in Ashcroft Road.

“The conference centre can cater for 174 delegates, so this use is less intensive. Leagrave Primary School objected on highways safety grounds because of increased traffic movements.

“It’s considered the volume of traffic won’t cause significant congestion to the detriment of road safety.”

Leagrave Primary School deputy headteacher Debbie Bastin said: “We disagree with the information contained in the travel plan and the transport statement.

“Our school has 450 pupils and more than 60 staff accessing the site each day. We argue it would have a severe impact in Strangers Way, with waste management vehicles, food deliveries and school transport bringing higher levels of noise, disturbance and vehicle fumes.

“We’re concerned about the position of the proposed entrance and exit points. With yellow zigzags opposite, our parents will have nowhere to drop their children.

“That applies for school assemblies, nativity plays and sports day, adding to their current anxieties and frustrations.

“A child’s still being treated in hospital for serious injuries after she was run over outside the school. We witness unsafe practice daily, such as vehicles stopping in the middle of the road to let children jump out.

“The school has called the police enforcement agencies on several occasions over illegal parking. It’s not our responsibility to deal with these issues.”

Senior education officer Debbie Craig said: “This is to meet the council’s statutory function of ensuring there are enough school places, special ones in this instance.

“The first tranche of 40 places are required for September 2023 to avoid a shortfall.”

Education officer David Campbell added: “We’re proposing 128 pupils, far less than the previous models proposed there. All the parking will be self-contained, with coaches or buses bringing the children.

“We’ll try to deliver a permanent CCTV camera which reassures the school.”

Highways officer Chris Godden said: “The current and proposed use are similar in vehicle numbers. The zebra crossing is being moved slightly further up the road.

“It’s an opportunity to consider the travel plans for both schools. We’re hoping to keep vehicles away from the school entrances, and encourage people to walk or cycle.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, suggested the phased introduction would be useful for “dealing with traffic management”.

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain said: “The children will be travelling further away if we don’t agree this, which isn’t in their best interests or those of the parents.”