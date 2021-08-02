Developer pledges to upkeep Vauxhall War Memorial after complaints of overgrown weeds

Vauxhall War Memorial

Strawberry Star is behind the Lu2on development, made up of 877 apartments plus a 200-bed hotel off Kimpton Road, with the first phase due in winter 2021.

As part of its planning permission, Strawberry Star is also responsible for the maintenance of the Vauxhall War Memorial.

The memorial commemorates employees of Vauxhall Motors who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars. It was unveiled in Luton in 1992 after being moved from a previous location in London.

Kaushal Niraula, chief operating officer for Strawberry Star, said: “The Vauxhall War Memorial is extremely important to us, and we have significant plans underway for its conservation and integration into our development.

"Preserving a historic memorial such as this, understandably, involves a number of parties and we are currently in the process of engaging a range of experts including structural engineers to help us ensure its future.