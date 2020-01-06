Did you try to help Luton man who was found dead on Christmas Day?

Police are trying to locate members of the public who attempted to help a man who was later found dead in Luton.

Monty Chitta, 53, of St Winifreds Avenue, Luton, was found dead in Cardigan Street on Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25).

Monty Chitta

A post mortem has concluded that he died of injuries consistent with a fall, and officers are treating his death as non-suspicious.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident and officers believe members of the public may have tried to help Monty before he was found by the police at around 7.20am.

Detective Inspector Tom Hamm, leading the investigation, said: “While we now know some of Monty’s movements before this tragic incident, we are working to establish what happened between him falling and being found by officers.

"If you tried to help Monty, or saw him in the street prior to 7.20am, please do get in touch.

"Even if you spoke to officers at the scene on the day we would still like to hear from you.

"We are not looking to apportion blame, we need to get answers for his family who lost their loved one on Christmas Day.

“We also continue to appeal for anyone who has a dash cam, and was driving in the area at the time as you may have some important information that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Accoutrements.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.