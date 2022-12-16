Did you witness collision between car and cyclist in Luton?
It happened at around 4pm on December 2
By News Team
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Dec 2022, 5:05pm
Police are appealing for information following a collision between a car and cyclist in Luton on Friday, December 2.
The collision happened at approximately 4pm in Hitchin Road, at the junction with Concorde Road, but was not reported until several days later.
Advertisement
Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, to get in touch.
Contact Police on 101 quoting reference 40/71786/22. You can also report online at https://orlo.uk/69js9