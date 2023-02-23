Diocese condemns 'far-right nationalists' after Dunstable church hosts public meeting over asylum seekers

The Old Palace Lodge

The Diocese of St Alban’s and Parish of Dunstable have issued a statement condemning what they describe as "far-right nationalists" who spoke at a public meeting in a church.

The meeting was held on Thursday, February 16 to discuss the Old Palace Lodge hotel’s decision to accept a Home Office contract to house asylum seekers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wesley Russell, a member of Patriotic Alternative – who had leafleted the area – spoke at the meeting, with the clip being widely circulated on social media.

MP Andrew Selous has called for calm and urged people to treat others with ‘dignity and respect’.

Dunstable Priory Church had agreed to host the public meeting as it is the largest venue in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, the diocese and parish said: “The purpose of the meeting was to hear what local residents had to say, address their concerns, and discuss what help the local community could offer to the asylum seekers – all in an open and transparent manner. Many members of the public took the opportunity to speak at the meeting, expressing views from a variety of perspectives. The meeting was chaired by the mayor of Dunstable.

“Far-right nationalists took the opportunity in the days before the meeting to distribute leaflets to stir up resentment toward the people staying in the hotel, through the use of distorted statistics and claims without evidence. When such views were raised at the meeting, they were robustly challenged.

“Following the meeting, an edited video of part of the meeting has been circulated on social media. This video does not accurately reflect the overall nature of the meeting; the video of the whole meeting can be viewed unedited on YouTube.

“We strongly and unreservedly condemn the use of language to dehumanise people seeking asylum. The Church of England remains committed to the welfare of the whole community, and the Parish of Dunstable continues to work to support growing numbers of asylum seekers in the town.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the comments, Patriotric Alternative says it stands by the contents of its leaflets, which it says contained "hard facts" and said "bogus" asylum seekers were costing millions of pounds.

A spokesperson for the group claimed "valid concerns" raised by local residents were dismissed "with contempt" at the meeting and he was critical of the response by MP Andrew Selous.

Mr Selous, who has described Dunstable as a ‘kind and compassionate’ town, has repeatedly said he wants to see the hotel reopen as soon as possible and has urged people to continue to support it.

He said: “Patriotic Alternative had a right to come to the meeting but I had a right to respond. I think the rest of the time I was calm and measured and reasonable, as I would ask everyone to be. I'd like people to treat everyone with dignity and respect.“It was important people had their say. There were some genuine concerns that were addressed and I hope some people left reassured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I want that hotel reopened as quickly as possible and I hope that does happen and I will be strongly supporting that hotel when it does happen.”

He added: “I'm really upset this happened and I really wish it hadn't happened. It's really upsetting to lose it for a year. To lose it forever would be an absolute tragedy and I really want to avoid that.”

At the meeting, Old Palace Lodge head of PR and marketing Viv Vayssieres explained the Home Office had already been turned down once, before financial pressures forced the hotel to accept a second offer.

She explained: “The company’s expenses were greater than its revenue. It was operating at a loss. When the Home Office contract was offered again, it was with a heavy heart the management had to accept.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It totally appreciates the devastating effect on the community. But this temporary arrangement will provide much-needed investment into the hotel.”

MP Andrew Selous raised the issue in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (February 22).

He asked: “The warm welcome given to Ukranian refugees by so many is extremely heartwarming. Does the PM understand though how upset my constituents are to have bookings for weddings and other special family events cancelled when the HO took over a much-loved hotel and will he redouble his efforts to put an end to this practice?”

PM Rshi Sunak replied: “My honourable friend's constituents and indeed the whole country can be proud of the welcome they have given to people from Ukraine over the last year and I can assure him that we are committed to reducing the number of asylum seekers living in hotels at vast cost to taxpayers and considerable disruption to communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am grateful to the leadership of the Home Secretary and the Immigration Minister in finding a sustainable solution and the Home Secretary will make a formal update in the coming weeks on progress in standing up alternative sites for accommodation.”