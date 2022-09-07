Disabled resident to receive £150 and apology from Luton Borough Council over pursuit of welfare overpayment

The complainant, referred to as Miss X, claimed the council was wrong to seek recovery of a discretionary housing payment (DHP) dating back nearly seven years, which "caused her distress time and trouble".

The ombudsman found fault with the local authority, which failed to properly consider whether it should recover the overpayment.

"She said its notification wasn't clear and it shouldn't use enforcement agents, as she's vulnerable and is paying by weekly deductions from her housing benefit," explained the ombudsman. "She felt she had to make a complaint to find out the reasons for the overpayment.

"Miss X was receiving housing benefit and in 2014/15 claimed a DHP from the council. She was threatened with eviction because of her rent arrears around this time.

"The council agreed to pay a DHP to make up the shortfall in her rent. It paid this directly to her landlord for the period from March 2014 onwards.

"She received a personal independence payment in June 2015 to help with extra living costs because of her disability, backdated to April 2014.

"The council revised her housing benefit in September 2015, and paid £982 to her landlord. As LBC had paid the DHP for the same period, there was a duplication of payments," according to the ombudsman.

"The local authority adjusted the DHP creating an overpayment of £982 and sent an invoice to her landlord. Miss X’s landlord contacted LBC to query the invoice. The council didn't advise it would seek repayment from her instead.

"The council took no action to recover the money until 2021, after a review of its outstanding overpayment debt. LBC accepts the delay was unfortunate, but it was committed to recovering outstanding money owed to it.

"Miss X made some repayments, but she defaulted on the arrangement. In October 2015, she questioned why LBC was asking her to repay it after seven years.

"She complained further that PIP was meant for her disability, not for extra living expenses. The council apologised but said the overpayment remained recoverable," added the ombudsman.

"When changing recovery from the landlord to Miss X, the council incorrectly considered housing benefit regulations. This was fault.

"LBC appeared to note it may be difficult to recover from her, but did not state why and didn't apparently consider DHP regulations. This was also fault.

It's reconsidered and decided the sum shouldn't be retrieved from her. LBC confirms it didn't advise her about paying the money, instead of the landlord. This was again fault.

"The council didn't fully explain the reason for the overpayment in its stage one response. This was fault. Miss X was put to additional time and trouble.

"The council should review its outstanding DHP overpayments within two months and produce an action plan reducing delays in recovery. The council has agreed to the recommendations."