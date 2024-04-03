Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunstable Town Council has lost the rights to manage Creasey Park after being outbid.

The council had been told last autumn that the park’s owner Central Bedfordshire Council, was looking to raise more money from the community football centre. The town council submitted a bid which it said would have ensured the centre raised more than enough money to keep replacing the artificial pitches as needed and further develop the centre but was outbid by Bedfordshire FA. Its management of the club finished on March 31.

A spokesman for the council said: “Dunstable Town Council is extremely proud to have developed the Creasey Park Community Football Centre since 2011 to the success it is now. The Town Council took the centre from bricks and mortar to a beacon of excellence for facility management and sports development. The Council’s management has created an environment where clubs, teams, players, coaches and volunteers can flourish, develop and succeed both at semi-professional and grassroot levels.

“Dunstable Town Council’s mission was to ensure the ‘community’ aspect was always at the core of Creasey Park Community Football Centre. This has been achieved, not just through football, but via parent and toddler groups, long-standing weekly older people’s lunch groups, free school holiday family fun days, pay and play sessions and community hires.

“During the last 13 years, Dunstable Town Council has invested time and money and worked closely with CBC to transform the facility with key additions such as a second artificial turf pitch and full site irrigation system, along with stadium and building extensions.”

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones commented: “I am disappointed that after so many years of running Creasey Park in what has been an exemplary fashion by the Dunstable Town Council, with no concerns and discontent, that we have not been awarded the contract to deliver the services to the residents of Dunstable from April 2024 onwards. The staff that have managed the facility and maintained the grounds of Creasey Park have been fantastic and thank them for all of the work done over the years to build the centre; build the community and the award-winning facilities. We now must focus on our parks, and open spaces and maintain the excellent delivery to our community.”

Creasey Park Community Football Centre will be under the new management of Bedfordshire FA (Beds FA) as of April 1 for nine years. The town council will continue to deliver the older peoples’ lunch club and Rock and Roll events at Creasey Park working with the Beds FA.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Health and Community Liaison, Councillor Rebecca Hares stated: “We would like to thank Dunstable Town Council for their management of the club since it opened, establishing it into a premier football centre and prized community hub in Dunstable. This will enable the Beds FA to take it onto the next stage and ensure it thrives as a highly valued cornerstone of our community for years to come."