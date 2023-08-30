St Mary's Church is part of Luton's rich heritage - Google Maps

Some of Luton’s heritage spots and rich history can be enjoyed as part of a series of open day events next month.

Heritage Open Days, England’s largest festival of history and culture taking place between September 8 and 17, is a chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – all of which are free.

People can learn about St Mary’s Church which has stood at the heart of Luton for 900 years, and tour an Edwardian steam mill in the heart of Luton which underwent a transformation in 2015. The UK Centre for Carnival Arts and More Luton is hosting an immersive multimedia exhibition in honour of the 75th Windrush anniversary. The Luton Beatz Lab will be exploring how to create vintage-sounding beats and melodies from old vinyl and cassettes.

People can explore the history of Luton Town Football Club with a local historian on a walk that takes in the locations that trace the path of the formation of the club. Crawley Green Sports and Social Club will be the location of a blue plaque unveiling to honour the ‘Lost Lionesses’, Luton’s pioneers of international women’s tournament football in the 1970s. There’s also the opportunity to see a traditional blacksmith at work in Stockwood Park.

The free Heritage Open Days, made possible thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, take place between Saturday 8 and Sunday 17 September. The full list can be found on the Heritage Open Days website.

Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio polder responsible for heritage at Luton Council said, “Luton’s sense of place is anchored through its’ heritage and this year there will once again be a great programme of events taking place across the town. There is the chance to have a look around buildings and spaces that are not usually open to the public, and to find out interesting facts about the town’s history.

