Disgusted residents find human faeces, offensive graffiti and mushrooms growing on the walls at Luton block of flats
Residents of a block of flats in Luton have been left feeling disgusted after human faeces and offensive graffiti were found outside their homes.
Pictures seen by Luton News show a cracking wall outside and faecal matter on the floor by the flats – as well as mushrooms growing on the walls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caroline Williams, who has lived at The Cuckoos Nest on Crawley Green Road for 20 years, said: "It stressed me out immensely. I couldn’t put my washing out when we had a couple of those nice days because there was actual faeces outside.
Each flat pays a service charge to Clarion Housing – but Caroline says not enough is being done to keep the flats in order.
She added: "I want them to pull their socks up and get on with the work that needs to be done. Stop taking a service charge every single week for 32 flats. Save that money and do the work.”
Clarion Housing has apologised for the issues. A spokesperson said: “Our repairs teams have attended whenever repairs are reported to make sure they are resolved, and recently fixed a leak, unblock the drainage issue and removed the offensive graffiti.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
They added: “Our surveyors have conducted a thorough inspection to review the conditions of the buildings and noted that the reported cracks were superficial in nature.
“Until the upgrade works are confirmed, our repairs team will continue to complete responsive repairs where needed and our housing team will work with residents to address any issues they are experiencing.”