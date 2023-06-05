Residents of a block of flats in Luton have been left feeling disgusted after human faeces and offensive graffiti were found outside their homes.

Pictures seen by Luton News show a cracking wall outside and faecal matter on the floor by the flats – as well as mushrooms growing on the walls.

Caroline Williams, who has lived at The Cuckoos Nest on Crawley Green Road for 20 years, said: "It stressed me out immensely. I couldn’t put my washing out when we had a couple of those nice days because there was actual faeces outside.

The flats on Crawley Green Road

Each flat pays a service charge to Clarion Housing – but Caroline says not enough is being done to keep the flats in order.

She added: "I want them to pull their socks up and get on with the work that needs to be done. Stop taking a service charge every single week for 32 flats. Save that money and do the work.”

Clarion Housing has apologised for the issues. A spokesperson said: “Our repairs teams have attended whenever repairs are reported to make sure they are resolved, and recently fixed a leak, unblock the drainage issue and removed the offensive graffiti.”

They added: “Our surveyors have conducted a thorough inspection to review the conditions of the buildings and noted that the reported cracks were superficial in nature.