A Dunstable schoolteacher is jetting off for the trip of a lifetime next week as he chases the chance to be judged the UK’s top Disney fan.

Cameron Webber, who works as a year 3 teacher at The Vale Academy, has made it to the final 10 in the Disney competition.

The competition, hosted by Disney Parks & Resorts, received entries from fans across the UK, all vying for the chance to win the coveted title.

You've got a friend in him! Cameron with Woody from Toy Story

Cameron had to produce a video of why Disney should pick him as a finalist, showing off his collection of Disney memorabilia and in depth knowledge of the screen giant’s characters and films.

The final 10 fans were selected based on their creativity, originality, on-screen presence, and enthusiasm displayed in their entry video. They will now embark on the ultimate Disney holiday of a lifetime over the Easter break, including visits to Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and sailing aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship.

Over 10 magical days, they will compete in 10 challenges throughout the Disney theme parks and onboard the Disney Wish.

Cameron said: "I'm thrilled to have been selected for the final 10 in the competition to crown the UK's Biggest Disney Fan. It's a dream come true to experience the magic in all three destinations and compete for the title. I just hope that I can go the distance!"

The final winner will be crowned with the title of UK’s Biggest Disney Fan in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The winner will also receive a money-can’t-buy stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite.