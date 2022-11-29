A disqualified driver claimed to be someone else when he was stopped by police in Houghton Regis on Sunday.

The driver initially told the BCH Road Policing Unit that they had the wrong man, but checks quickly showed he was not who he claimed to be.

The police tweeted: “Another disqualified driver dealt with and car taken off the road… The driver initially claimed to be someone else, but after checks they eventually came clean. An extended period of disqualification now likely.”