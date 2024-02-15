Disruption to Luton train services as further upgrades planned to Midland Main Line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton rail passengers can expect disruption as Network Rail carries out major upgrades to the Midland Main Line.

It says the upgrades will improve the current overhead line equipment south of Bedford as well as further engineering work to electrify the section of line between Kettering and Leicester.

Buses will replace trains on Sunday, March 10 and the weekend of March 16 and 17 between Luton and Bedford to allow for further upgrades to overhead lines. Thameslink will run amended services south of Luton to and through central London, and EMR will operate a train shuttle service between London St Pancras and Luton, with trains running northbound from Bedford.

Further upgrades are planned to Midland Main Line services affecting Luton passengers

The improvements, says Network Rail, will mean passengers will be able to experience smoother, more reliable, quieter and greener journeys on new electric and bi-mode trains in the future.

On the weekend of March 23 and 24 , there will be additional improvement work to the overhead lines south of Bedford and upgrades through Luton station as new switches and crossings are installed, the specialist equipment used by trains to change tracks from one to another, meaning smoother journeys for passengers.

Amended and reduced Thameslink services will operate south of Harpenden, where a rail replacement bus service will transfer passengers to Luton and Bedford. Trains will not call at London Bridge owing to further engineering work in that area.

East Midlands Railway will operate no services south of Bedford on the affected weekend. EMR passengers should travel on Thameslink from London St Pancras to Hitchin, where a rail replacement bus service will operate to Bedford, connecting passengers to EMR services towards Sheffield and Nottingham.

Gavin Crook, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “The engineering work to the Midland Main Line is essential in improving the journeys of passengers, allowing for faster, more reliable and smoother services in the future.