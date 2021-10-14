Do you know a Luton Child of Courage like Harvey or Evie?

There’s not long left if you wish to nominate your local hero in the Love Luton Luton’s Best Awards 2021.

The awards mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. The health crisis has seen everyone pull together.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

Harvey Buckingham

Nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is normally held at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is being provisionally booked for Friday, December 3.

The health and wellbeing of the organising team, guests, sponsors, suppliers and inspirational nominees is paramount. Love Luton will be monitoring the advice and guidance coming from Government and will make a decision if they can bring people together this year. Entries will run until later this month. The event is fully funded by private sponsorship. You can nominate online by visiting the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawardsHere we spotlight the Child of Courage Award, sponsored by FCC Environment. Judges will seek to recognise any young person up to the age of 18 who has put themselves in danger to help or save the life of another or has battled against the odds and has overcome adversity in their personal life or made a stand to improve the lot of themselves or others. There were two joint winners last year.

Harvey Buckingham suffers from a rare genetic condition. He cannot speak, so he uses makaton at the age of four. Harvey was told he would never walk, yet he is able to persist, and he started using a walking frame. Harvey has so much courage and wants to show everyone how much strength and determination he has. He shows everyone how brave he is after multiple operations and hospital admissions. He is always smiling he spreads so much cheer.

Evie Gormley has always had health problems but last year has been her most challenging. She was admitted to hospital three times. While there, Evie sat three GCSE exams. After 18 weeks in hospital, Evie finally came home in November, however, ended up been re-admitted.

Evie Gormley

In this time, she has fought to start Sixth Form. Through her determination to show them she could manage the course despite her medical difficulties, she attended even while in hospital, managing her treatment around her lessons.