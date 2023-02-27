Do you recognise these two men?
Police are appealing for help to track down two men after a theft in Luton.
By Lynn Hughes
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A Beds Police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to them as we believe they have information that could assist us with our investigation into a high value theft at the Argos counter of Sainsbury’s in Dunstable Road, Luton at around 2.15pm on Friday 3 February.
“If you recognise these men or have any information that may help, call us on 101 or report via our website at orlo.uk/v3Yj3 quoting reference 40/6392/23.”
