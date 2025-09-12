Doctor who worked in Luton struck off for posing risk to patient safety

A doctor who worked in Luton and Ipswich has been struck off after a tribunal hearing found he had dishonestly practised without a licence.

Dr Joseph Onwude issued private prescriptions to two patients, as well as treating another patient by inserting an HRT implant, when he did not hold a licence to practise medicine.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard Dr Onwude also issued a prescription to a patient in November 2022, without a licence to practise, and his registration with the GMC had been suspended.

When a pharmacy refused to accept his prescription, he insisted he was entitled to prescribe and advised the patient to take the prescription elsewhere to get the medication.

Dr Onwude was later convicted by magistrates for performing the HRT implant surgery and administering the medication while not holding a licence.

He appealed against the conviction at Ipswich Crown Court but the appeal was dismissed and he was ordered to pay £1,200 compensation and a fine of £180.

The tribunal heard Dr Onwude, a consultant gynaecologist, qualified in 1981 from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

But it concluded Dr Onwude’s conduct was dishonest and that he was a risk to patient safety as he had previously disregarded his interim order of suspension and continued to prescribe and practise without a licence.

The Tribunal decided Dr Onwude’s actions negatively affected confidence in the medical profession. It also noted he had not directly caused harm to any patients, but that his failure to obtain informed consent from patients as well as his lack of adequate patient assessments before prescribing had represented a risk to patient safety.

The Tribunal also concluded there was a high risk of repetition given Dr Onwude’s entrenched views about the licensing regime.

The MPTS, which makes independent decisions about registrants' fitness to practise, determined Dr Onwude had brought the medical profession into disrepute and undermined public confidence in the profession.

“The Tribunal concluded that Dr Onwude’s interests are outweighed by the need to protect the public, maintain public confidence in the profession and to declare and uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour.”

