Domino's is celebrating the opening of a new store in Dunstable with a £20,000 donation to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The pizza restaurant company opened a new store on Katherine Drive, Dunstable, creating 25 new jobs, including pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

Domino's celebrates new store opening with 20,000 donation to Luton and Dunstable Hospital

The money will go towards the hospital's Helipad Appeal, the hospital is now in the final stages of fundraising for a new helipad within the hospital complex.

The £20,000 raised this year is part of a local Domino’s fundraising campaign to raise £100,000 for the Helipad Appeal.

The team has raised £35,000 so far through fundraising events and activities, donations from team members and pizza sales.

Arshad Yasin, Franchisee of Dunstable Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new store in Dunstable, allowing us to deliver our extraordinary menu of handmade pizzas to even more of our loyal customers.

"To celebrate this, as well as our partnership with the local Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund, we’re offering a great charity deal with any pizza, garlic bread, potato wedges and two 500ml bottles of drink for only £18.99 on medium pizzas or £20.99 on large. £1 from each deal will be

donated to the hospital’s Helipad Appeal.

"Over the last few years our group has been raising money for this charity, and we were pleased to welcome A&E Doctor, Aman Harghandewal, and Tapiwa Magadah-Williams from the Charity team at Luton and Dunstable Hospital last Wednesday for a pizza-making masterclass and to present them with a cheque for £20,000.”

Tapiwa Magadah-Williams, Corporate and Trust Fundraising Officer at Luton & Dunstable Hospital said: “Aman and I had a blast in the shop, it was a wonderful experience and we are extremely grateful for the exceptionally generous gift donated to support our appeal.

"We look forward to our continued partnership in 2020.”

For more information on the L&D Helipad Appeal visit: www.ldh.nhs.uk/helipad.