Domino's Pizza serves up a slice of history as it celebrates 40 years at first UK store in Luton
The New Bedford Road branch opened in 1985 and four decades later the chain wants to thank the community for its continued support.
From now until Thursday, October 23, every 40th customer wins £40 in Domino’s vouchers. And if you miss out on that, there is buy one get one free on pizzas, sides and desserts until this Sunday (October 26).
Domino’s franchisees Muj and Archie started their careers at the store and now own it.
They said: “The growth of Domino’s over the past 40 years has not only allowed us to bring great pizza to more communities, but it’s also created real opportunities for people locally.
“Here in Luton, we’ve been able to expand our team by 400-500 people since the doors opened, bringing in fresh talent and even supporting the opening of new stores nearby.
“It’s great to think how far Domino’s has come in the UK and it all started right here in Luton.
“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with our customers and look forward to continuing to support the community for many years ahead.”
Pizza lovers in Luton, Houghton Regis and Dunstable can make the most of these offers.