Donate socks for the homeless at Luton train station

Commuters are encouraged to donate a new pair of socks for the homeless at Luton train station on Thursday, December 5.

Govia Thameslink Railway has teamed up with NOAH Enterprise to launch the Great Sock Appeal. The new initiative will encourage people at Luton station to donate a pair of new socks for those sleeping rough over the festive period.

Great Sock Appeal

A donation point will be set up on Thursday so commuters can leave the socks, which will be given to the homeless through NOAH Enterprise.

Jim O’Connor, chief executive at NOAH, said: “Thank you for your consideration and generosity for those with so little. Being homeless means that you are exposed to the elements, you get wet, are cold.

"Dry clothing, especially socks, is vital not only to comfort but survival. Give what you can, and know that you have done a very good thing.”

For those sleeping rough, a pair of socks is essential for keeping feet warm and dry. Without them, there is great risk of blisters, fungal infections and even trench foot.

This basic item of clothing is also responsible for keeping feet healthy, maintaining good circulation and managing diabetes.

Steve White, chief operating officer at GTR, said: “After speaking to NOAH we learnt how vitally important a new pair of socks really is for keeping feet warm and dry, and we are delighted to support them in this work.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and all it takes is one pair of socks, less than the price of a coffee, to improve the life of a homeless person this winter.

“We want to thank our customers and colleagues for their ongoing support for those in need.”