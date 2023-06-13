“They honestly cried when I went with the donations. It meant so much to them.”

A family with a newborn baby who were left devastated after a fire at their home have been helped thanks to donations from people in Houghton Regis and Dunstable.

Chloe Davis, 21, and her partner, Joe Bozier, had taken their newborn baby boy back to their St Albans to see their other two children in late May. The couple went to sleep but were woken up by their fire alarm.

The children were taken to safety out of the three-storey building, but the family were left with nothing except their phones as they ran to safety. The fire ravaged the property and the young couple and their children, all under the age of three, were heartbroken.

Left: The donations for the couple, right: the kitchen ravaged by the fire

Chloe’s aunt, Charlette Stubbs set up a GoFundMe page and posted on the 'Random acts of kindness Dunstable & Houghton Regis’ Facebook page asking for help. The community came together and donated clothes, toys, a Moses basket, nappies and toiletries to allow them to start their lives again.

Charlette, a childminder from Luton, said: “They cried when I went with the donations. It meant so much to them.”

She explained: “They’re feeling a bit more human now. But, the children are still traumatised.”

The fundraising page aims to raise £5,000 for the pair to help to look after their family.