Double celebrations for Dunstable Turkish takeaway

The owners of a Dunstable takeaway are celebrating this week after winning at the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards and being nominated for an award at The British Takeaway awards.

Irmak BBQ, of High Street North, owned by brothers Orhan and Zak Gurbuz since 2016, has been shortlisted for the Best Takeaway in South East Region, for the third year in a row.

Irmak BBQ won Community Business of the Year at the Luton and Dunstable Community Awards

The brothers, who grew up in Luton, are the third generation of the family to run the traditional Turkish takeaway and have won Best Takeaway East in 2017 and Just Eat Best Delivery in 2017 and 2018.

Orhan said: “Without the support of our family, customers and community, we wouldn’t be here today, and we are so grateful to them. We are like one big family and want to win these awards and make Dunstable proud!”

Zak added: “We are so happy to be shortlisted again for the British Takeaway Awards.

“We strive all year round to be the best that we can possibly be, and the hard work from team Irmak make this all possible. We are over the moon and can’t wait to attend the event.”

Orhan with the award for Community Business of the Year

There was more good news for Irmak BBQ on Friday night when they won Community Business of the year 2019 at the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards.

Orhan said: “It was an unbelievable feeling winning the community business of the year award at the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards.

“We were up against two amazing companies who do a lot for the community but we are so grateful that our work in the community has been recognised.

“Each year our team do the most we can to help the ones in need and the support we get from the community is amazing, we dedicate our award to them for always supporting us.”

Zak with the award for Community Business of the Year

The Best British Takeaway Awards night will be held at The Savoy in London on Monday, January 20.