Downside seeing the upside thanks to two new outdoor spaces for Dunstable estate

Dunstable Cllr Eugene Ghent at the opening of the news children's playground

They are the direct result of a consultation earlier this year which showed residents valued grounds and green space maintenance most.

The playground on Morcom Road features different types of equipment including swings, a seesaw and climbing frame. In addition the ground has been levelled and a new bench installed.

The gym, on Jardine Way, allows residents to work out in the fresh air and has an accompanying app explaining the use of each piece of apparatus.

Some of the equipment in the new children's playground on the Downside estate

The work is part of a series of improvements that Central Bedfordshire Council has made to the estate this year after asking residents for their feedback.

More than 1,000 daffodil bulbs have been planted in partnership with Dunstable in Bloom and foliage has been cut back on Mayfield Road to improve the health of trees.

Some of the shutters around the Mayfield Road shopping area have been replaced to to improve the look of the parade, as well as fencing repaired and bins replaced.

The council has also carried out maintenance to car parks to increase the number of spaces and ease parking challenges.

Dunstable Cllr Eugene Ghent officially opens the new playground area

Executive member for housing and assets, Cllr Eugene Ghent, who opened the playground and gym with Dunstable mayor Liz Jones, said: “Both new spaces are part of our ongoing work to make the area the best it can be.