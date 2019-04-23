Dragon-themed celebrations mark St George’s Day in Luton

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunshine in St George’s Square as Luton Council hosted a day of dragon-themed activities to celebrate St George’s Day.

There was plenty to do for everyone from a climbing wall and an arts and craft tent to a Punch and Judy show and performances from Next Generation Youth Theatre.

St George's Day celebrations in Luton. Photo by Aleksandra Warchol

One of the most popular attractions on the day was the face painting, with queues from the moment they opened until the moment they closed.

On the day between 1,500 and 2,000 people enjoyed the celebrations.

Domino’s Pizza sold pizzas on the day, £1 from each pizza will go to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Helipad Appeal.

The hospital is raising money to build an on-site helipad linked to its Emergency and Critical Care services.

