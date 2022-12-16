Driver arrested after colliding with police officer following late night car chase in Luton

A man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assault after colliding with a police officer in Luton last night.

The incident happened around 11pm following a pursuit after officers believed the driver’s car was displaying cloned registration plates.

A police spokesman said: “Officers carried out a short pursuit of a vehicle yesterday evening in Luton, as they believed it was using a cloned registration plate and it failed to stop when indicated to do so by the officers.

Photo by Tony Margiocchi

“During the pursuit the vehicle collided with an officer in Carisbrooke Road, causing minor injuries.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, assault on an emergency worker and criminal damage. He has been taken to police custody for questioning.”

An eye witness said: “I was parked next to McDonald’s on Chaul End Lane and watched two police cars fly past me towards Hatters Way. Another pair of police cars then turned into Leicester Road from the A505 Dunstable Road on blues lights.

“Carisbrooke Road was blocked by two police cars at the junction with Chaul End Lane.

Photo by Tony Margiocchi

“There were another five police cars at the junction with Leicester Road and Carisbrooke Road and just inside Carisbrooke Road was what looked like a white BMW backed on to the kerb next to RH Foods, its boot and bonnet were raised and headlights still on.”

