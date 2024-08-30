The driver of this overturned car was able to walk away unharmed, according to Beds Police. Picture submitted by reader

The driver of a car that overturned in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis, this morning (August 30) had a miraculous escape and walked away unharmed.

A Beds Police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.30am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis.

“A road closure was put in place while the incident was dealt with, and no injuries were reported.”