Driver of overturned car in Houghton Regis crash walks away unharmed
The driver of a car that overturned in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis, this morning (August 30) had a miraculous escape and walked away unharmed.
A Beds Police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.30am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis.
“A road closure was put in place while the incident was dealt with, and no injuries were reported.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.