Driver of overturned car in Houghton Regis crash walks away unharmed

By Bev Creagh
Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:22 BST
The driver of this overturned car was able to walk away unharmed, according to Beds Police. Picture submitted by readerThe driver of this overturned car was able to walk away unharmed, according to Beds Police. Picture submitted by reader
The driver of a car that overturned in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis, this morning (August 30) had a miraculous escape and walked away unharmed.

A Beds Police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 8.30am to a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Bedford Road, Houghton Regis.

“A road closure was put in place while the incident was dealt with, and no injuries were reported.”

