Driver taken to hospital after car 'goes into property' in collision near Houghton Regis

A man was taken to hospital after his car went into a property in Tebworth.

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Saturday, January 21 in Toddington Road and involved a grey BMW.

And police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Do you have any doorbell or dashcam footage?

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances around this incident and are thankful that no one else was injured in the collision.

“If you have any information or live in the area and have any doorbell or dashcam footage please get in touch.”