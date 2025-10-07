Drivers at Houghton Regis DPD depot strike over parcel price changes

DPD vans lined up in Houghton Regis. Picture: Submitted

Drivers working at a delivery service depot based in Houghton Regis have walked out after the company announced changes to how much it pays.

Pictures seen by the Luton Herald and Post show scores of delivery vans lined up outside the depot in the Woodside Estate.

The drivers have staged a protest in response to DPD reducing driver pay for small parcels by 65p each and removed the £500 Christmas bonus.

A source said: “The strike is against lowering payments for the parcels, which means of course lowering the payment for the job done. They said they will be there tomorrow too.”

Staff across the country have walked out today, but DPD has said it does “not expect this to have a significant impact on [its] service”.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have adjusted some of our rates to reflect changes in our parcel traffic profile.

“Driver stops which include only smaller parcels will see a reduction of 65p. Stops which include larger parcels, or high-value or pharmaceutical parcels will not be impacted by these changes, while heavier deliveries will attract an additional payment of 65p.

“We have also introduced a series of new incentive payments for drivers, designed to increase earnings all year round. As a result, we believe our driver remuneration package remains among the best in our industry.

“We acknowledge that some drivers have raised concerns regarding the new arrangements, and these are being addressed. However, a small number of drivers at various depots have chosen to protest today. We do not expect this to have a significant impact on our service.

“For the Owner Drivers impacted by these changes, the average annualised net earnings are currently over £40,000.”