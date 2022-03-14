Drivers face parking ticket threat in L&D changes

Drivers using Luton and Dunstable Hospital face the threat of parking tickets if they park in the wrong spot.

The warning comes after the hospital announced a permanent block to access to its site from Calnwood Road as part of its major redevelopment programme.

In a statement to users, the hospital said: "In order to keep our patients, visitors and staff safe, there is no vehicle access to the L&D hospital site via Calnwood Road.

There are parking changes as the hospital undergoes major development

"If you are being dropped off or collected, please use the drop-off and pick up point outside of Microbiology on Lewsey Road, or the St Mary’s car park off of Dunstable Road. There is a 10 minute free period in the St Mary’s car park.

"The only parking available for patients and visitors is in the multi-storey car park on Lewsey Road, or St Mary’s car park for disabled parking only.

"As part of our major redevelopment programme, key deliveries are arriving via Calnwood Road, and by supporting us to keep this route as clear as possible, it allows us to minimise health and safety risks, as well as stay on track with our plans to complete by Spring 2024. The local council will also be issuing tickets to those parked in an unsafe and illegal place.

"We thank you for your understanding as we work hard to improve the hospital for everyone."

The maximum height for vehicles in the multi-storey is 2.1 metres and wheelchairs are available next to the pick-up and drop-off area near Microbiology, for those who need it.