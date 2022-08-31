Drug busts in Luton and Hockliffe as police carry out specialist patrols to tackle crime gangs

Police in Bedfordshire have been carrying out specialist patrols in the county after two drug busts in recent days.

On Monday police discovered more than 100m cannabis plants at a house in Birch’s Close, Hockliffe.

And on Tuesday a man in his 20s from Luton was stopped by officers in the village who suspected him of carrying out a drug deal.

The cannabis plants uncovered in Hockliffe

A man in his 30s was later arrested at the Hockliffe address and has been charged with producing a Class B drug.

The Luton man was searched and found in possession of substances believed to be cocaine and heroin, around £300 in cash and a mobile phone which contained messages relating to the sale of drugs.

He has subsequently been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are committed to tackling illegal drugs activity across the county. Much of this activity is carried out by organised crime groups and often leads to violent feuds between rival gangs.

“Officers will be carrying out specialist patrols in the north and south of the county, in our continued efforts to clamp down on violence, exploitation and organised crime.