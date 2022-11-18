Eleven-year-old Jacob, his younger brother Max and parents had a tour of the dugout and watched a training session before settling down to see the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Afterwards they met right winger Harry Cornick and midfielder Luke Berry, who scored a last minute equaliser after coming on as a sub.

Wigmore primary pupil Jacob, who was diagnosed with a benign brain mass six years ago, was thrilled to get both their autographs. He’s a keen player himself – he’s a defender for Stopsley United Warriors and winger and striker for Crawley Green Eagles – and was recently made a house captain.

Jacob and Max Nicholson meet their Hatters heroes Harry Cornick and Luke Berry

Max, nine, has a connective tissue disorder but both boys are doing well in spite of their health issues.

Jacob said: “It was amazing to be so close to players and actually meet Harry and Luke. It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to the Club.”

But Max isn’t sure if it really happened. He said: “I thought I was in dreamland when I saw them. I still can’t believe it.”

Their mum Lucy commented: “Both men were so lovely and welcoming. We can’t thank the Club enough.”

