Meet Dunstable's firefighters at an open day next week

Dunstable Fire station is opening its doors for a day full of fun for all the family.

Every year fire stations across the county open their doors to the public for a free event which also supports the Firefighters charity.

Dunstable station on Brewers Hill Road, is open on July 6 and people will be able to meet the crew, watch live demos, dunk a firefighter and try out some of the firefighting equipment.

There will also be colouring competitions and the chance to look in the emergency vehicles. Crews will also be offering fire safety advice.

Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson said: “These events are a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and find out more about the work they do, all while raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity”.

All Open Day dates can be found on the events section of the firefighters website at https://www.bedsfire.gov.uk/events