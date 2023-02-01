A Dunstable school has been warned it needs to take action to avoid being downgraded by Ofsted.

Queensbury Academy kept its ‘good’ rating during an ungraded monitoring visit but Inspector Adam Cooke said the rating might not be as high if a graded inspection were carried out now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained: “Leaders, the trust and the governing body know that provision has declined since the previous inspection. At times, the trust has not consistently provided leaders with the precise support they needed. Some teachers feel that past actions of the trust and leaders led to an unnecessary increase in workload. Most now feel that leaders are more supportive.”

Queensbury Academy students at work.

Mr Cooke said: “Pupils here are hopeful. Most pupils say that their teachers now have higher expectations around behaviour. The majority of pupils behave well. They show respect towards adults and visitors. Pupils are often calm in lessons and around their school. At times, some pupils’ behaviour is less positive. Pupils know that most adults deal with this well, although some adults do not. Parents and carers agree.”

He said teachers care about pupils’ wellbeing and bullying is rare. Pupils learn well in some subjects, gain knowledge quickly and apply it independently, especially in the sixth form. But in other subjects, pupils learn more slowly because they do not acquire some important knowledge and they misunderstand ideas.

Mr Cooke said parents have mixed views about the school and although some are happy with the quality of education their children receive, others are less positive.

He said: “Leaders acknowledge that the curriculum is in the process of refinement. In some areas of the curriculum, leaders ensure that teachers know the precise knowledge pupils need. Where the curriculum is weaker, leaders have not equipped teachers with the precise subject knowledge they need. As a result of this, pupils do not at times learn the knowledge they require. What pupils learn is not closely linked to what they have learned before. Teachers do not systematically identify gaps in knowledge. This means that pupils continue to make the same mistakes and do not build knowledge well over time.

"Leaders have recently introduced a rigorous system of managing pupil behaviour. They provide specific support for pupils whose behaviour is more challenging. This support helps pupils to understand the impact of their actions. As a result of this, most pupils say that behaviour is improving. The majority of teachers ensure that they deal with less positive behaviours consistently and follow the school’s policies. Some do not. Leaders are aware of this.”

He said most of the pupils were kind and thoughtful, and supported the local community by raising money for charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement