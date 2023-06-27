The Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy 2023 - photo Tony Margiocchi

Organisers of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard’s famous truck convoy are celebrating after hitting their fundraising target.

Around 200 trucks joined the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy as it made its way through the streets of Dunstable before heading to the Billington showground for an afternoon of fun and frivolities earlier this month.

Hundreds of onlookers cheered the trucks on their journey with a number of trucks representing charities while others dressed to impress with themes from Las Vegas to the Greatest Showman.

The Last Post was played at the event - photo by Tony Margiocchi

At the showground itself there was a family fun day with items auctioned off for charity, a tombola, bands, singers and dancing barefoot in the field. For the youngsters there were fairground rides and bouncy castles. There was even a flypast from the Red Arrows. The event went on well into the evening.

Organiser Graham Munt had set an ambitious target of £20,000 to support several charities, including Scotty’s Little Soldiers and the Air Ambulance along with Watford Children’s Charity as a thank you for support from local bikers. The day itself raised £19,050 but a plea put out on social media saw businessman Phil Ward of Leighton Buzzard based Phil the Bowser, donate the extra £950.

The money will be presented to charities on July 9.

There was fun for all the family - photo Tony Margiocchi

"It was a fabulous day with a fabulous amount of money raised,” said Graham. “Thanks to all our sponsors and I’m so so grateful for all the support.”

Preparations are now starting for next year's extravaganza, planned for June 8.