Dunstable author brings his 1970s schoolboy creation Stumpy Sanderson back to life in podcasts

Storyteller Andrew Brammer has brought back his very popular Stumpy Sanderson’s 1970s stories, which all tell of the outlandish japes, scrapes and capers that a group of mischievous working-class boys got up to and into while growing up in Dunstable in the 1970s.

After performing some of these humorous and zany tales at theatres and venues in the UK and Ireland between 2009 and 2014, including on numerous occasions in Dunstable, Andrew decided last year to tell them again, this time on podcasts.

At the time of writing, there are already 14 stories that have been released, with two new episodes coming out at the end of every month. The podcasts can be heard via all major podcast outlets (Apple, Spotify, YouTube etc.).

Storyteller Andrew Brammer

“After putting the adventures of Stumpy Sanderson on ice for a few years, I thought it would be a nice idea to bring them back. Hopefully, the stories give people some cheer, chuckles and chortles, and the chance to enjoy some laughs and humorous nostalgic memories about Dunstable back in the 1970s. This time around, there are also some humorous songs to accompany the stories”, said Andrew.

Although he now lives in Norfolk, Andrew grew up in and spent more than 30 years in Dunstable, where he still has family and friends.

Andrew also gives storytelling workshops and talks, has written numerous articles on storytelling and public speaking, and appeared on BBC Radio and Independent Radio performing his stories live.

Stumpy Sanderson