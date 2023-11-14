Dunstable-based company donates 3,000 meals to charity as part of King's Coronation Food Project

Food-waste-fighting brand Earth & Wheat has joined King Charles’s Coronation Food Project and donated 3,000 meals to charity as it seeks to redistribute surplus food to vulnerable communities.

The King will mark his 75th birthday on November 14 with the launch of the new initiative which aims to reduce food waste and help people most at risk of food poverty in the UK.

Wonky and surplus food supplier Earth & Wheat has joined the Coronation Food Project’s cause and donated 2,894 ‘meals’ to FareShare – the UK’s largest charity fighting hunger and food waste - that saves good food from going to waste by redistributing it to frontline charities.

Earth & Wheat was founded by then university student James Eid and he says it is ‘absolutely crazy’ that millions of tonnes of food is wasted in the UK every year when there are millions of British people in food poverty.

Workers from Earth & Wheat outside FareShare offices.

Eid, now 22, started rescuing perfectly tasty baked goods, such as pancakes, tortilla wraps and flatbreads, from bakeries - starting with his own family-run business in Dunstable in March 2021. These items would have otherwise been thrown away due to their odd shape or size, or because of oversupply.

His award-winning FoodTech start-up has since moved into the fruit and vegetables market and, every day, prevents thousands of pieces of food from being binned by collecting them from farms around the country.

Earth & Wheat has so far saved more than 500 tonnes of wonky or surplus food from going to waste and donated over 300,000 meals to UK food charities. For every box sold, the company also donates the equivalent of one meal’s worth of food and it is doubling donations for Black Friday on November 24.

Earth & Wheat founder James Eid said: “Earth & Wheat supports The King’s Coronation Food Project as we strongly believe that no good food should go to waste. It is fantastic that His Majesty is using his 75th birthday as a way of shining a light on a subject which is extremely concerning from a social and environmental perspective.

“There are an estimated 14 million Britons living in food poverty which is shocking, especially when around 12 million tons of perfectly good food is wasted every year in the UK.

“We’re committed to donating a meal’s worth of food for every box we sell at Earth & Wheat and have been working closely with charities such as FareShare since we started as they do a wonderful job of getting our donated wonky or surplus food to exactly the people that need it. This not only helps those in food poverty but helps reduce food waste, helping save the planet too.