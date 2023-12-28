Rob Keogh. Picture: Andrew Kearns/World Copyright

A Dunstable cricketer who turned professional at just 18 years old is celebrating a decade at his club with a special testimonial year.

Rob Keogh, 32, started playing cricket at the age of six in his hometown before moving to Northampton to play for its county cricket team 10 years ago.

Now both Rob and the club want to give back, and he has been awarded a testimonial year – where proceeds from events he holds will go to good causes.

He said: “It’s showing loyalty, not many people stay at the same club in professional sport in this day and age, so I put on some events and try to raise money as I celebrate my time at Northampton.

“They do it in different sports. And I'm sharing my year with Courtney Lawes, who's obviously an England Rugby legend. So I am hoping to do a joint event with him.”

Rob is a right-handed batsman who won the Players’ Player of the Year award for his sporting talents. He is excited for his opportunity to give back to both the club and the wider community over the next year.

He explained: “It’s the club's way of thanking the player for the loyalty and dedication over however long and it's a good chance for me to try and raise some money.” He will be supporting two charities throughout the year: the Ruth Strauss Foundation and the Professional Cricketers Trust.

You can keep up with all his fundraising and celebratory events here.

When asked how it feels to have been awarded this testimonial year from his club, he said: “It's a massive honour. If I look back at the names who have one from the club and other clubs, they're all club legends. It is a real honour and the fact that the members and the board sign off on this makes it even more special.”