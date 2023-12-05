Dunstable-born women in sport author and journalist Carrie Dunn visits Priory Academy

Carrie Dunn made an exciting visit to Priory Academy to speak to the next generation of women in sport and share a compelling message about the importance of female presence and the need for gender equality.

Taking a break from her book tour, where she is promoting her recently published book ‘Woman Up’, Carrie made a stop off to Priory Academy to share a powerful message. Students were treated to an inspiring talk on the history of women’s football, learnt about Carrie’s own career in sports journalism and her experiences as a woman in a male-dominated environment.

Priory’s female footballers and sport enthusiasts were given the chance to pose their own questions to Carrie and share their experiences of the challenges they have faced.

Scarlett, a Year 8 student, had this to say following Friday's visit: “It was really interesting to find out about the history of women’s football and it just showed us that women’s football teams should get just as much respect as the men's!"

Carrie meets with the budding female sports stars of the future

Carrie said of her visit, "I was so thrilled to be invited to return to Dunstable and speak to the girls at Priory. They were a wonderful audience and I loved being able to chat about their own love for football and their hopes for their future careers - I have no doubt that such a group of motivated, engaged, ambitious young women will be able to succeed!"