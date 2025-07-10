Dunstable Brownie leader steps down after nearly 40 years of helping girls thrive

For the past 38 years, Beverley Chidley has been running her Brownie group in Dunstable, championing young girls and helping them to find their confidence.

But after nearly four decades, she is stepping down as the number of girls in her pack dwindles.

Beverley, 61, has been part of the Girl Guides since she was seven years old and started at the 4th Dunstable Methodist Brownies as a young leader at the age of 14.

In September 1987, she took over the pack and began running it herself. Over the years, she has mentored thousands of girls, with some former Brownies returning to the pack years later to take their own daughters to the group.

Beverley. Picture: Beverley Chidley

Beverley, who now lives in Flitwick, said: “Before the pandemic, on average, I had about between 24 and 28 girls, and most of those girls lasted for three years.”

From arts and crafts to trips and experiences, Beverley has been committed to helping her pack thrive.

She explained: “They’d come in as a shy girl, some of them come in really timid, and their confidence just grows with all the experiences they can have.”

Brownies is for girls between seven and 10 before they progress to Girl Guiding, and with her current girls getting closer to the age of 10, Beverley decided it was time to step back from running her own group and instead help out with exciting ones nearer to her.

She said: “The only reason I'm retiring is because we're all struggling for girls. At one time, I had 50 people on my waiting list to come in. But it's diminished and diminished.”

Her retirement also marks the end of the group based inside the Methodist Church, which celebrated its 90 years of Girl Guiding last year.

The church thanked her for her commitment and dedication during the morning service on June 29.

Over the years, Beverley has taken her girls on hundreds of trips – including one to Disneyland Paris.

In 2018, while on a trip with her pack, she saved a man’s life by performing CPR for over 20 minutes after he collapsed during their visit to the Lloyd George Museum in Wales.

Girl Guiding gave her the Anglia Brooch for her heroism.

She has been recognised numerous times for her community work and was awarded the British Empire Medal for 40 years of service to Girl Guiding in Dunstable and Bedfordshire in the 2020 New Year's Honours List.

For one last time, Beverley will meet with the group on July 22 for a special inflatable party in Whipsnade.

She said: “I think a lot of parents are really sad for it to go, but their girls are moving

“I'm not losing a lot of the girls, we’ve got other Brownie packs in the town, and most of them are going on to Guides come September.

“So I haven't stopped the pack and abandoned the girls. I've made sure the girls have been able to feed in somewhere else before I leave.”