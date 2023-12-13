News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable care home residents hand over toys to charity

A charity supporting families in crisis has thanked Dunstable care home residents for opening their hearts this Christmas. Residents at Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, couldn’t wait to hand over the gifts to the charity as part of their community outreach programme.
By hannah walkerContributor
Published 13th Dec 2023, 09:48 GMT
Home-Start Central Bedfordshire supports young children and their families who are struggling with physical and mental ill health, disabilities, bereavement and domestic abuse.

Volunteer Co-ordinator Janine Henderson visited Caddington Grove and said she was thrilled with the gifts.

She added: “Thank you to everyone at Caddington Grove for these generous gifts, they will be very well received this Christmas.”

Caddington Grove Care Home resident Margaret Barton, aged 75, said: “Home-Start Central Bedfordshire do such good work locally, and we all wanted to show our support for the work they do.”

Home-Start is one of the leading family support charities in the UK. The charity believes every child deserves a safe place to live and play and protection from the effects of poor physical and mental health.

Regional Community Relations Lead at Caddington Grove, Val Foley, said she hoped the donations would bring some cheer.

She added: “It’s important to us here at Caddington Grove that we can make a difference to our local community. We are grateful to Janine for visiting us and telling us about the volunteer work, which is so important.”

