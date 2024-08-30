Dunstable celebrates 60 tuneful years with its popular musical theatre company

Dunstable Musical Theatre Company is celebrating its diamond jubilee with a gala concert at Priory Church on Saturday, October 19

It’s six decades since the then Dunstable Priory Church curate, the Rev Rupert Child, started the Dunstable Amateur Operatic Society in 1964.

And what better way to celebrate this diamond jubilee than with a concert featuring some of the most popular shows the society – now known as the Dunstable Musical Theatre Company – has put on over the years?

The company will perform everything from those early days in the Queensway Hall right up their latest productions at The Grove, from light opera to modern West End musicals.

Spokesperson Chris Young, who joined in 1977, says: “Our best selling shows tend to be ones people know and love – like My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Grease, Cats and our most recent, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.”

Anything by Andrew Lloyd Webber always goes down a treat with local audiences - and Cats was no exception

Anything penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber is also a hit, while Oklahoma was one of their most memorable productions.

Chris recalls: “It was put on at the 800-seat Queensway Hall – and was sold out every night for four nights.”

The company has performed with the Grenadier Guards, as well as in Germany – at Dunstable’s twin town of Porz.

Several of its members have gone on to fame and fortune in the West End – Damien Winchester is playing the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, currently touring the UK. And on the tech side, a former lighting whizz kid is now designing for major tours, shows and TV programmes.

My Fair Lady was one of Dunstable Musical Theatre Company's most popular productions

The only original member is DMTC president Peter Hollick.

The company initially rehearsed at Ashton St Peter Lower School (where Aldi now is in Dunstable) and productions were performed in the Queensway Hall.

It has about 40 members who meet at 7.45pm on Tuesdays and Fridays at the LUBYA community Hall in Manchester Place. And Chris says they’re always keen to recruit new ones.

DMTC usually stages two shows a year, plus a Christmas concert.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a perennial favourite with audiences of all ages

There is a membership fee but the shows are expected to fund themselves with ticket sales.

> The anniversary event takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 19 at the Priory Church. Tickets are £12 each and include a glass of fizz (or a soft drink) and a slice of celebration cake. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/dunstablemtc to book. And email [email protected] if you’d like to join the company either in front or behind stage.