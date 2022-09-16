Dunstable College student Faiza is helping to connect her community

The Co-Operative 43770 Co Op Pioneer Member Faiza Zakariam, Dunstable

She’s the Co-op’s youngest Member Pioneer, a position that enables her to bring together colleagues and local causes and offer practical advice and help.

Faiza explains: “I came across the role by chance.

"I was looking for a job that would fit alongside my studies and when I read ‘Can you bring people together in your community?’ I thought ‘Yes – I think I can!’

"I come from a Muslim background where community is integral to our values.

"I have a passion for wanting to help people and I’ve always loved fundraising.”

She works four hours a week and is paid an hourly rate.

Faiza’s contribution is particularly welcome because, according to recent Co-op research into social trends, almost half the people in the south east don’t feel connected to their community.

The reasons behind this include not enough facilities, not enough investment in green space and the fact that residents do not take enough pride in where they live.

Co-op’s director of community and membership, Rebecca Birbeck, says: “It’s concerning that so many people feel disconnected from their community.

"Our study shows that when people come together, good things happen – which is crucial during these challenging times.