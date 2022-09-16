Dunstable College student Faiza is helping to connect her community
She may be only 17, but Dunstable college student Faiza Zakaria is already involved in community work.
She’s the Co-op’s youngest Member Pioneer, a position that enables her to bring together colleagues and local causes and offer practical advice and help.
Faiza explains: “I came across the role by chance.
"I was looking for a job that would fit alongside my studies and when I read ‘Can you bring people together in your community?’ I thought ‘Yes – I think I can!’
"I come from a Muslim background where community is integral to our values.
Most Popular
"I have a passion for wanting to help people and I’ve always loved fundraising.”
She works four hours a week and is paid an hourly rate.
Faiza’s contribution is particularly welcome because, according to recent Co-op research into social trends, almost half the people in the south east don’t feel connected to their community.
The reasons behind this include not enough facilities, not enough investment in green space and the fact that residents do not take enough pride in where they live.
Co-op’s director of community and membership, Rebecca Birbeck, says: “It’s concerning that so many people feel disconnected from their community.
"Our study shows that when people come together, good things happen – which is crucial during these challenging times.
"Our Member Pioneers have a vital role to play in helping their local communities connect which is why, through our Co-op membership scheme, we’re going to be bringing on even more of these wonderful people.”