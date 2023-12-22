Dunstable dad wins Rolex and £10k cash after entering online competition

Karl with his new watch. Picture: BOTB

A Dunstable dad has had his Christmas made after winning a new Rolex watch and cash prize worth £25,000.

Karl Beeden got a surprise video call from Christian Williams, presenter at online competition company BOTB, who told him he had won a new Rolex Sea-Dweller worth £15,000 and £10,000 in cash.

The 31-year-old said: “It feels great to have won and it was very exciting when Christian called me. The timing is great with Christmas being around the corner and we have just had a new driveway and porch, so it will help fill up our savings.”

Father-of-one Karl, who works for a manufacturing company, added: “I saw the prize online and entered off the cuff. It was just a last minute thing and I genuinely never expected to win.