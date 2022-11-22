A Dunstable driver has been nominated for Britain’s Top Tuned Car, a competition that is looking for the most impressive car modifications from drivers across the UK.

Anthony Muskett is in the running with his Volkswagen Golf Mk1.

The winners, voted for by the public, will be invited to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre as part of The Performance and Tuning Car Show.

Anthony's Volkswagen car

Owners of modified cars applied for a chance to win the prestigious title and display their pride and joy.

The judging panel has now revealed the top10 cars, including Anthony’s, who fitted his old-timer with a supercharged G60 engine, which together with other modifications and an AirRide suspension system made it a machine that stands out in the crowd.

Visit Top Tuned Car’s voting page to nominate your favourite car by November 30.