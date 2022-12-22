Dunstable eatery celebrates after picking up gong for best Indian restaurant in Bedfordshire

A curry restaurant in Dunstable has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in Bedfordshire.

Guru Tandoori, in High Street South, picked up the impressive gong at the 2022 Euro Asia Curry Awards.

The prestigious event recognises the very best curry eateries in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

The Vantage team with their award. Photo by Mahzabin Chowdhury at MezCaptures

In total, 370 businesses and individuals were nominated for the Euro Asia Curry Awards.

Fifty winners were selected and received their coveted accolades at a ceremony in London on December 5.

The Euro Asia Awards, now in their sixth year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Kahn, who has cooked for a number of high-profile names, including former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Congratulating the winners, he said: “It was wonderful to once again celebrate the many talented teams and individuals who make the UK curry industry as fantastic and popular as it is.

“The pandemic hit our restaurants and takeaways hard, but thankfully customers are coming back. It was particularly brilliant to see so many Christmas party bookings this year. We hope 2023 will be even better.”

> The Euro Asia Curry Awards is an annual event dedicated and committed to celebrating the success of the curry industry which is estimated to annually contribute around £5bn to the British economy.

The judging panel selects winning restaurants from regions across the UK.