Dunstable firefighters invite drivers to charity car wash
All the donations will go towards supporting firefighters with injuries and PTSD
Fancy getting your car washed by some firefighters? Dunstable Fire Station’s White Watch team is inviting residents to the station this month for exactly that reason.
Drivers are asked to take their cars to Brewers Hill Road on April 15 between 10am and 2pm and have the team make them glisten and gleam. In aid of the Fire Fighters Charity, residents are asked to donate what they can.
