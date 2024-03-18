Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunstable Foodbank warehouse has relocated from Mentmore in Leighton Buzzard to the old Argos building in Dunstable town centre.

A spokesperson described the move on March 5 as ‘incredibly important and exciting’ and added: “We’ve finally been offered the opportunity for our warehouse operation to be based in the centre of the communities we provide with support. It will also significantly cut down the travel time and cost to get donated food to our centres.”

The distribution centres will remain in their current locations – two in Dunstable and two in Houghton Regis.

Spacious new premises for Dunstable Foodbank warehouse, which has moved from Leighton Buzzard into the old Argos building in the centre of Dunstable

Last year the foodbank supported more than 800 families in the LU5 – LU6 areas.

But the number of people who’ve received help from March 2023 to March this year stands at 6,000. This has remained constant but it’s sobering in view of the fact it’s such a small locality.

The foodbank was established in 2012 by Sue and the late Alan Sutton, a local couple who responded to the needs of crisis-hit families in Dunstable, Houghton Regis and the surrounding villages. Sue still volunteers in one of the centres.

The foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust Network but has its own Board of Trustees and is an independent charity. It has always received support from churches in the area.

A view of the neatly stacked shelves in Dunstable Foodbank's new premises. COM Church helped with the tidying up and decorating to make the area suitable for food storage

When COM Church heard of the proposed move, it wanted to help make it as smooth and speedy as possible, particularly as the premises had been unoccupied for several years.

The building needed to be made habitable and fit to store food. COM Church not only got to work tidying the space, but also organised contractors to help with decorating and problem solving.

A grateful Dunstable Foodbank spokesperson said: “COM Church's involvement really exemplifies the heart of Dunstable and the neighbouring areas. It shows the community banding together to address a local and nationwide problem. We hope to strengthen our partnership with local organisations so we can use the building’s public-facing space to serve our community. And we’re currently looking to see how we can accomplish this effectively.”

Chair of Trustees Stuart Douglas said he continued to be amazed by the generosity of the local community: "Their giving is outstanding, whether it’s financial donations from organisations and individuals or food collection drives and harvest collections at schools and other groups.

"The entire nation is facing very difficult times, but the people of Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas always step up. I'm overwhelmed every time to see how much support is offered.

“It’s also a privilege to know and work with the volunteers at the Foodbank. They’re incredibly dedicated and we’re extremely grateful to experience such generosity and kindness.”

He added: “The ultimate goal is that the foodbank is no longer required which, sadly, seems a long way off. The new building meets current needs but we’re looking at cost-effective long-term locations. So we will continue to serve those in need with the help of our local community.”

